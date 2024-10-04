Assam

Assam: School Teacher Injured in Attack by Gang of Miscreants

In a shocking incident, a group of four assailants allegedly attacked a school teacher in Kamrup district of Assam, sources said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Aynul Haque, a science teacher at a private school in Goroimari.

According to sources, the incident occured while Haque was traveling on his motorcycle from Chaygaon towards Goroimari. A four-member gang of miscreants, with their faces covered in red and black cloth, launched a sudden attack on him.

The miscreants also damaged Haque's motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01-EQ-4489 during the assault.

Following the incident, local residents rushed the teacher to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

It is noteworthy that the victim teacher had previously received threats from certain individuals too.

Meanwhile, Ayunul Haque has filed a complaint with the Chaygaon police station regarding the attack.

