Assam: School Teacher Injured in Attack by Gang of Miscreants

In a shocking incident, a group of four assailants allegedly attacked a school teacher in Kamrup district of Assam, sources said on Friday.
The victim has been identified as Aynul Haque, a science teacher at a private school in Goroimari.
According to sources, the incident occured while Haque was traveling on his motorcycle from Chaygaon towards Goroimari. A four-member gang of miscreants, with their faces covered in red and black cloth, launched a sudden attack on him.
The miscreants also damaged Haque's motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01-EQ-4489 during the assault.
Following the incident, local residents rushed the teacher to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
It is noteworthy that the victim teacher had previously received threats from certain individuals too.
Meanwhile, Ayunul Haque has filed a complaint with the Chaygaon police station regarding the attack.