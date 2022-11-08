Assam: 4 Killed, 1 Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Goalpara

Four youths have tragically lost their lives in separate road accidents that took place in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday night.

The first incident occurred near a petrol pump in Darrang wherein an unknown vehicle collided with a bike in high speed, killing two on the spot.

Another person, who was also on the bike, succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The three deceased have been identified as Abani Bodo, Jitul Rabha and Manab Bodo.

It is learned that the trio were returning back after watching the Raas festival at Dudhnoi on the ill-fated night.

In another incident, a biker was killed while another was injured after colliding with a speeding vehicle at Krishnoi.

Coincidently, both of them were also returning from the Raas festival being held at Dudhnoi.

Following the incident, the duo was rushed to a hospital, however, one of them succumbed to his injuries.