Assam: Schoolgirl Abducted From Amingaon Found In Rangia

A class nine student who had gone missing from Amingaon in Guwahati, was on Friday recovered.
According to initial reports, miscreants were behind her kidnapping which took place on Saturday.
The minor girl was reportedly abducted from in front of her school gate by the miscreants on Saturday.
However, on Monday evening, she was found lying along the national highway in Rangia and was immediately rescued.
Sources informed that the minor girl was found in an unconscious state. Further details are awaited in the matter.