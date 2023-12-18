Silchar

Assam Police Rescues 15-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl from Meghalaya After Four Days

The police also arrested the kidnapper identified as Jamil Ahmed (27), a resident of Hojai district of Assam.
Pratidin Time

After nearly four days of her kidnapping from Sonai area in the Cachar district, the Assam Police rescued a 15-year-old girl from Meghalaya's Byrnihat.

The police also arrested the kidnapper identified as Jamil Ahmed (27), a resident of Hojai district of Assam.

According to reports, on December 14, 2023, the victim girl, a resident of Kazidhar locality under Sonai Assembly Constituency reportedly went to her bedroom after dinner and was discovered missing the very next day.

Accordingly, the family members lodged a missing complaint at the Sonai Police Station.

The police then raided various localities, however, she remained untraceable.

Later on Sunday, the Cachar police launched an operation at neighbouring state Meghalaya and rescued the victim from Byrnihat locality.

Assam police
Kidnapping
Meghalaya police
Crime

