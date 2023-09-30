Assam Schools To Remain Open On Gandhi Jayanti

All state-run schools in Assam shall remain open on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). In a bid to keep the young generation connected with the values of Mahatma Gandhi, the Assam government has decided to observe the day in all schools across the state under the Department of School Education.
Hence, on the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, all government schools in the state shall remain open to organise programmes/activities on that day “to remind students the culture of inclusive oneness and to involve all stakeholders concerned,” a notification by the Department of School Education stated.
A "Non-Violence Pledge" is also to be administered in all schools on that day, it further stated.
International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. Established on 15 June, 2007, it is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence...through education and public awareness...and reaffirm the desire for a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence", according to Wikipedia.