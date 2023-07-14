Assam: Scooter Rider Severely Injured in Collision with Cement Smuggling Truck

A man sustained severe injuries after his scooter collided head-on with a truck in Assam’s Numaligarh on Friday.
The injured person identified as Dev Saikia, met with a road accident at No. 5 Rangbong Pathar in Numaligarh.
The accident took place when the scooter collided with a cement smuggling truck, causing severe damage to the scooter.
Dev Saikia was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition for medical treatment.
The Numaligarh police took prompt action and seized the truck responsible for the accident. Further investigations are underway.
Earlier on July 9, in an incident that took place in Assam’s Rangia, a speeding truck crashed into a stationary truck.
According to sources, the incident took place at the Rangia Highway Chowk.
The two trucks bearing registration numbers MH-15-EG-7213 and RJ-11-GC-2547 were severely damaged in the collision.