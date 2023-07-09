Assam: Speeding Truck Collides with Stationary Truck In Horrific Accident

In an incident that took place in Assam’s Rangia, a speeding truck crashed into a stationary truck during the early hours of Sunday.
According to sources, the incident unfolded at the Rangia Highway Chowk.
The two trucks bearing registration numbers MH-15-EG-7213 and RJ-11-GC-2547 were severely damaged in the collision.
The truck driver of the stationary truck sustained injuries in the accident and was promptly rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment.
The local authorities and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, working tirelessly to manage the situation and provide necessary assistance.
Earlier on June 16, one person was killed and at least 19 persons were injured in a head-on collision accident between a truck and a bus in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The incident was reported at Hatbor near Kaliabor town.
Unfortunately, the driver of the truck was killed on the spot due to the impact.
The bus was en route to Golaghat from Guwahati city when the mishap occurred, sources informed.