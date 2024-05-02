Varied Weather Patterns Sweep Across India: Rainfall, Heat Waves & Warm Nights Expected

A complex interplay of weather systems is set to influence different regions of India over the coming days, bringing forth a diverse range of climatic phenomena, from rainfall and thunderstorms to heat waves and warm nights, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report stated.
Northeast India Braces for Rainfall: A cyclonic circulation over northeast Bangladesh and another over northeast Assam, coupled with a trough extending from Bihar to Nagaland, is expected to trigger fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted for various states, with Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya likely to experience heavier downpours on May 1 and 2, followed by Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from May 1 to 3.
Western Disturbance to Impact Northwest India: A fresh Western Disturbance is anticipated to affect northwest India from May 3 onwards, leading to scattered light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh from May 3 to 6. Additionally, isolated rainfall is expected over West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan from May 4th to 6th. Strong surface winds are likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from May 1 to 3.
Rainfall Activity in South Peninsular India: Rainfall activity is forecasted over south peninsular India, including Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe from May 5 to 8.
Heat Wave and Warm Night Conditions Persist: Several regions across India are expected to experience high temperatures and warm nights over the next five days:
Maximum temperatures ranging from 44-47°C are forecasted for Gangetic West Bengal, East Jharkhand, north Odisha, and Rayalaseema until May 3, with a subsequent decrease in intensity.
Heat wave conditions are likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Rayalaseema from May 1 to 2, followed by isolated pockets experiencing heat wave conditions over subsequent days.
Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over the next 4-5 days.
Hot and humid weather is anticipated in Coast Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe over the next five days, with West Assam experiencing similar conditions on May 1st.
Warm Nights Expected: Warm nights are forecasted for Chhattisgarh from May 1 to 3, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from May 3 to 5, and Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on May 1 and 2.
With such dynamic weather patterns on the horizon, IMD urged residents and authorities to stay informed and take necessary precautions to mitigate any adverse impacts.