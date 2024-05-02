Varied Weather Patterns Sweep Across India: Rainfall, Heat Waves & Warm Nights Expected

Northeast India Braces for Rainfall: A cyclonic circulation over northeast Bangladesh and another over northeast Assam, coupled with a trough extending from Bihar to Nagaland, is expected to trigger fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted for various states, with Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya likely to experience heavier downpours on May 1 and 2, followed by Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from May 1 to 3.