Assam: Sec 144 Imposed In Chirang's Bijni

The district administration in Assam’s Chirang imposed Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at Bijni town in the district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the order was issued by Bijni Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Jain.

As per the order issued, the prohibitory measures will remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am.

Moreover, playing loud speakers and organizing DJ events will also remain prohibited during that time.

It may be noted that Sec 144 was imposed in the Bongaigaon district of Assam in September, this year after the arrest of several people from the district and across the state on charges of being involved in treason.

Reports stated that the district administration imposed Sec 144 in view of any disturbance to the law and order situation. The order was issued on the direction of the District Magistrate Nabadeep Pathak.

Meanwhile, the stringent section barring large unlawful gatherings had been enforced with immediate effect.

Earlier in July, Golaghat district administration imposed Sec 144 throughout the district. The administration also banned the sale of pork meat in the entire district after a surge in swine flu infections in the district, reports added.