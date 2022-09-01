Assam: Sec 144 Imposed In Bongaigaon After Several Arrests For Treason

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Bongaigaon district of Assam on Thursday.

This comes after the arrest of several people from the district and across the state on charges of being involved in treason.

According to reports, the district administration imposed Sec 144 in view of any disturbance to the law and order situation.

The order was issued on the direction of the District Magistrate Nabadeep Pathak.

Meanwhile, the stringent section barring large unlawful gatherings has been enforced with immediate effect.

Moreover, anyone seeking relief from the provisions of the section will have to approach the district magistrate with a written application.