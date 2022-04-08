Assam: Sec 144, Night Curfew Imposed In Sivasagar

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was invoked in the Sivasagar district of Assam as a precautionary measure to prevent anti-social activities, said a statement from the district administration on Friday.
In addition, night curfew has also been imposed in the district along the state border with Nagaland. The restrictions will be in place for the next 60 days or until further notice, the statement added.
Movement of any person or group and motor vehicles has been prohibited within a radius of 5 kilometers from 6 am to 6 pm, reported ANI.
The district administration has warned that action will be taken for violating the prohibitory orders under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A notification stated that gathering of five or more people in public areas, meetings, processions, dharnas, rallies by a group of individuals or organizations, affixing posters, banners of any kind on walls, the boundary of government, semi-government or private establishments, etc and writing obscene or derogatory words and slogans will be strictly prohibited during this period.
Rear riding on two-wheelers was also banned by the district administration citing the possibility of anti-social and extremist activities, firing, murder, kidnapping or extortion.
People aged 60 years and above, children below 12 years, women and government officials, however, have been exempted from the ban.
Meanwhile, the administration has also banned the production and sale of plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns, while sale of tobacco products has been banned in the entire district.