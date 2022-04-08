Assam: Sec 144, Night Curfew Imposed In Sivasagar

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was invoked in the Sivasagar district of Assam as a precautionary measure to prevent anti-social activities, said a statement from the district administration on Friday.

In addition, night curfew has also been imposed in the district along the state border with Nagaland. The restrictions will be in place for the next 60 days or until further notice, the statement added.

Movement of any person or group and motor vehicles has been prohibited within a radius of 5 kilometers from 6 am to 6 pm, reported ANI.

The district administration has warned that action will be taken for violating the prohibitory orders under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).