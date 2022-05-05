Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Darrang District

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Darrang district of Assam on Wednesday.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further orders. In an official statement, the district magistrate said that section 144 has been imposed in the district to ensure peace and tranquility and normal functioning of life.

Any person who violates this prohibitory order will be prosecuted under relevant provisions of law.

According to the statement issued by the district magistrate, any kind of procession, demonstration and blockade on National Highway (NH) 15 has been prohibited. Roaming in public places or travelling in buses without wearing a face mask has also been restricted. Also, Dharna within 100 meters radius of the Deputy Commissioner’s office has been restricted.

Other restrictions that have been put in place include carrying bags, plastic sheets, multi-layered packaging less than 50 microns; plastic cups with diameter less than 60 mm and thickness less than 50 microns; short life PVC and chlorinated plastic bags, sheets, banners, flex, bunting, flags, irrespective of thickness.

The magistrate further added that assembly of five or more persons has been restricted without the prior permission from the competent authority or district administration.

Apart from these, financial collection, forceful subscriptions or donations, roadside collection, extortion in any manner or form any person, business establishments, office or intimidation of such kind by any person or organization for such collections have been restricted.

Furthermore, manufacture, storage, transportation, display, distribution or sale of Gurkha, Pan Masala or any chewing materials containing tobacco or nicotine as ingredients available in the market are also restricted.

Carrying and display of arms, lathies, lethal weapons, sharp instruments, bows and arrows, daggers, swords, trishuls by any person or group of persons in public places have also been banned.

