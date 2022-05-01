Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Tinsukia

The Tinsukia district administration in Assam imposed Section 144 on Saturday for the maintenance of law and order in the district.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further orders.

The district administration, through an official statement said that ban on unlawful assemblies, gatherings and shouting proactive slogans throughout the district is necessary.

In the notification order, the district magistrate said that assembly of five or more persons has been restricted without the prior permission from the competent authority or district administration.



Apart from these, holding of meeting or gathering in any public place without prior permission from the competent authority or district administration is restricted.



However, attending public places without mask, taking out procession, dharna or rally in any form without permission from competent authority is also restricted.

Furthermore, carrying of any lethal weapons during any rally, march and procession in the district except for police, armed forces and use of torch light during any rally or procession, forcible collection or donation for any purpose from shops and business establishments or individuals have been restricted.

The district magistrate further added that any persons aggrieved by this order may file objection for exemption from this order.

In the case this prohibitory order is violated, the offenders will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

