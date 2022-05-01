4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Andaman & Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Saturday night.

The earthquake occurred 3 kilometres away from Diglipur town in the islands, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at around 11:04 pm on Saturday.

The National Center for Seismology in a tweet said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2022, 23:04:02 IST, Latitude: 13.25 and Longitude: 92.96, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 3km SW of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island.”

