Assam: Section 163 Enforced in Cachar to Thwart Unrest Over Waqf Protest

In a decisive move to curb potential unrest stemming from mounting protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, the Cachar district administration has imposed stringent prohibitory measures across the region. The order, issued by District Magistrate Mridul Yadav, follows an urgent report from the Superintendent of Police warning of a looming threat to public order.

Invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the administration has enforced a blanket ban on unlawful assemblies, with gatherings of five or more individuals now prohibited unless explicitly authorized. The directive also bars all forms of public agitation—including bandhs, rallies, dharnas, and demonstrations—without prior official clearance.

In addition, the order prohibits the carrying of weapons, explosives, or any suspicious materials, citing the need to safeguard public security. Traffic obstructions, including unauthorized parking and road blockades often seen during protest mobilizations, have also been outlawed. The use of loudspeakers and high-decibel sound equipment has been restricted in an effort to prevent noise pollution and public nuisance.

Issuing the order ex-parte, the District Magistrate underscored the seriousness of the situation and the need for immediate preventive action. He warned that any violation of the directive would invite strict legal consequences under relevant statutory provisions.

The decision comes in the wake of violent scenes witnessed in Kailashahar, the district headquarters of Unakoti in neighboring Tripura, where protestors clashed with police during a rally against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Saturday. The mob, reportedly incited over the contentious legislation, attacked police personnel, triggering a fierce confrontation that left several officers and demonstrators injured.

The Cachar administration has appealed for public cooperation in maintaining peace and warned that any attempt to disrupt law and order will be met with firm action.