Strict Movement Ban Enforced in Kaliabor After Tiger Strikes in Kaziranga Vicinity

The Assam government has issued a strict prohibitory order in Kaliabor Co-District after a Royal Bengal Tiger strayed from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, injuring one woman and killing another on December 21, 2024.

The incident occurred near Kamakhya Reserve Forest at Kaliabor Tea Estate. The tiger's movement has been spotted in the Kaliabor TE, Sonarigaon, and Silghat areas, posing a significant threat to public safety.

In response, Liza Talukdar, the Additional District Magistrate of Kaliabor Co-District, has invoked Section 163(1) of the BNSS, 2023, to enforce the following prohibitory measures:

Restricted Areas and Hours: Entry and movement are prohibited on the new PWD road from Silghat/Rubberbari via Silghat Kamakhya Temple to Sonarigaon/Kamakhya village, as well as the surrounding tea plantation area, from 4 pm to 9 am the following morning.

Entry and movement are prohibited on the new PWD road from Silghat/Rubberbari via Silghat Kamakhya Temple to Sonarigaon/Kamakhya village, as well as the surrounding tea plantation area, from 4 pm to 9 am the following morning. General Restrictions: Unnecessary movement on the road is prohibited throughout the day and night, except for authorized persons.

Unnecessary movement on the road is prohibited throughout the day and night, except for authorized persons. Kamakhya Reserve Forest: Unauthorized entry is prohibited in the Kamakhya Reserve Forest area for any purpose other than by Police/Forest personnel on duty.

Unauthorized entry is prohibited in the Kamakhya Reserve Forest area for any purpose other than by Police/Forest personnel on duty. Trishuldhari Temple Road: Movement on the road from Silghat Jute Mill to the Trishuldhari Temple is prohibited from 4 pm to 9 am.

Movement on the road from Silghat Jute Mill to the Trishuldhari Temple is prohibited from 4 pm to 9 am. Restricted Areas Beyond Trishuldhari Temple: Entry beyond the Trishuldhari Temple point in the reserve forest area is prohibited at all times.

Individuals found violating this order will be held responsible for any untoward incidents and may face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the notification stated.

It also mentioned that the order will remain in force until further notice, but it does not apply to Police, security personnel, forest staff, or government officials on duty.

“Tea garden workers, jute mill employees, and local inhabitants may also be allowed movement for legitimate purposes during daylight hours. This urgent measure has been implemented immediately, and any aggrieved parties may approach the Additional District Magistrate for exemption or modification of the order,” the notification reads further.