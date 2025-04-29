Assam: Security Forces Neutralize 3 NSCN Militants in Dima Hasao

A fierce encounter unfolded between suspected militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and security forces in the Dihamlai region of Dima Hasao on Tuesday. The conflict, which took place between the areas of N. Kubing and Harakilo, resulted in the death of at least three militants. The security forces, including Assam Rifles and the police, had been conducting a two-day operation in the region when the clash occurred.

The security forces, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nilotpal Deka and Maibong Circle Police Officer, were actively engaged in combing operations when the militants opened fire, resulting in a violent confrontation. As a result of the attack, four security personnel, including an additional police officer (SI), sustained injuries. The injured were promptly evacuated to Haflong Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

The operation, which has been ongoing for the past two days, was part of an intensified effort by the security forces to neutralize insurgent activities in the area. In a significant breakthrough, two AK-47 rifles and a pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter, further highlighting the firepower of the militants involved.

The confirmed death of three NSCN militants in the gunfight is a critical development, as it underscores the heightened tensions in the region. The incident also draws attention to the continuing threat posed by insurgent groups operating in the region.

As of now, operations led by the police and Assam Rifles continue in the area, with a firm focus on neutralizing remaining militant elements and restoring stability.