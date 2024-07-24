Assam: Security Forces Recover 11 Country-Made Rifles In Kokrajhar Arms Bust

In a significant breakthrough, a joint operation led by Military Intelligence Tezpur and Assam Police successfully uncovered a substantial cache of weapons in the Kokrajhar district.
The intelligence-driven operation was launched in response to specific input indicating the presence of arms in the Dakshin Galajoda area under Kokrajhar Police Station.
On Tuesday night, at approximately 8:50 PM, security forces executed the operation, resulting in the recovery of 11 country-made rifles.
Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), G P Singh, took to X to announce the success of the operation, stating, "In continuing operations against hidden weapons from the dark days of militancy, 11 country made Rifles were recovered in Kokrajhar Police Station area by @KokraP on information provided by@adgpi. We would continue to scour the entire state and remove all vestiges of militancy."