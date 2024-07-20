Second Major Arms Recovery In Assam's Chirang In 2 Days

A large cache of assault rifles, handmade pistols and revolvers were uncovered in Assam's Chirang district in the second such recovery in two days. The firearms were found as part of Assam Police's efforts to eradicate militancy, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh.
Taking to his X handle, Singh posted an image of the recovered arms on Friday. As many as 12 rifles along with five pistols and revolvers were found, he informed.
"In continuing further operations, 12 Rifles and five pistols/Revolvers [were] recovered in [the] Chirang district. We remain committed to scour and unearth all such weapons that are remnants of the dark period of militancy in Assam," wrote the Assam DGP on X.
Notably, this comes a day after another recovery of similar ilk was reported in the district. Chirang Police recovered three firearms, live rounds of ammunition and some communication instruments.
As per reports, the significant recovery of arms was made near the Runikhata area along the Indo-Bhutan border. Among the seized items were two handmade AK series rifles, a revolver with five live bullets, six walkie-talkies, and three receivers.
"Recoveries in Chirang district today. We would unearth all weapons that are remnants of the dark period of militancy. Well done @chirangpolice," wrote GP Singh.