Assam: Security Guard Opens Fire At Police Officer's Quarter in Bokakhat; 4 Arrested

In an incident that occurred at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district, a security guard opened fire at the sub-divisional police officer's quarter hall premises.
The incident took place during the wee hours of Tuesday at sub-divisional police officer, Renukantala Sheetal Kumar’s quarter, following a scuffle between the security forces. The security guard, identified as Chotelal Sharma, was in possession of an AK-47 rifle and fired shots in the air.
After the incident, the police immediately arrested all four security guards who were present at the scene overnight. The AK-47 rifles of all four security personnel were also seized by the police.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Chotelal Sharma, Konkan Pator, Madhurjya Borthakur, and Konkan Das. They are currently in police custody and facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms and endangering public safety.
The incident is still under investigation, and further details are yet to be revealed.