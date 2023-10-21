Assam Sees Unprecedented Peace In 2023, Says DGP GP Singh

The Director General of Police for Assam (DGP) GP Singh announced on Friday that 2023 has seen a remarkable achievement: no civilian or security personnel casualties due to terrorist activities in the state.
"For the first time after 1991, no civilian casualties or security forces personnel were killed or kidnapped by any terrorist organization in the state in 2023. With the improvement in the security situation, AFSPA has been removed from the entire state except for four districts. We are definitely in a much better position," GP Singh said.
Furthermore, the security forces have made significant strides in seizing illegal and illicit weapons, including automatic firearms, across the state over the past two years, he said.
"Our constant effort is to unearth all the illegal and illicit weapons in the state. In the last two years, more than a thousand weapons have been recovered in the entire state, of which more than half are automatic weapons," the DGP added .
Addressing the question of providing financial support to former members of militant groups who have surrendered, the Assam DGP emphasized that Assam is rapidly advancing. The state's development story offers far more benefits than remaining isolated in the jungle and contributing nothing to the state's growth. This, he believes, is the driving force that will encourage everyone to join in Assam's ongoing development.
Regarding the ongoing peace talks with the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), the Assam DGP expressed optimism that a peace accord with the faction is on the horizon and likely to be signed this year.
He extended an invitation to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah, urging him to witness the state's development progress and decide to be a part of it. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has repeatedly encouraged Baruah to visit and witness the state's transformation, hoping that this will inspire him to stay and actively contribute to Assam's development.
"I request everybody, including Paresh Baruah, to come and be part of the development story of Assam and ensure that everybody enjoys the fruits of the development without any fear,” he said.