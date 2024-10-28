Assam: Senior Assistant in Kamalpur Revenue Circle Arrested for Bribery

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam has made a significant arrest in a bribery case involving Hirendra Choudhury, a Senior Assistant at the Kamalpur Revenue Circle in Kamrup District.
A complaint was filed against Choudhury, alleging that he demanded a bribe of ₹3,000 from a complainant for land mutation work. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for legal action against the public servant.
In response, a trap was laid by the Directorate on October 28, 2024, at the office of the Circle Officer in Kamalpur. Choudhury was caught red-handed immediately after accepting ₹2,700 as a bribe from the complainant. The tainted money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.
Following the discovery of sufficient evidence, Choudhury was arrested by the Directorate's team. A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Legal follow-up actions are currently underway.