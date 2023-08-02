Assam: Senior CID Officer A.V.Y. Krishna Appointed as CRPF IG

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam, A.V.Y. Krishna has been appointed as the Inspector General (IG) of the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF).
An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the appointment of IPS A.V.Y. Krishna as the IG on deputation basis for a period of five years.
Last month, in a major reshuffle, Krishna was relieved from the additional charges of the post of Additional Director General of Police (STF). Post the reshuffle, he was continuing functions as the Additional Director General of Police (CID), Assam and Additional Director General of Police, BI (EO).
It may be mentioned that A.V.Y. Krishna is a senior officer of 1995 batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre. During his tenure in the CID, many important cases including PFI, SI Junmoni Rabha death cases, among others were tackled under his leadership.