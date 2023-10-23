Assam: Senior Cine Journalist Arun Lochan Das Passes Away

Senior cine journalist and film critic of Assam, Arun Lochan Das passed away in Guwahati on Monday.
As per reports, Das was undergoing treatment at the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati for the last seven days.
He was reportedly admitted at the hospital after he suffered a heart attack few days back. However, the doctors revealed that he was suffering from lungs and heart infection which further deteriorated his health condition.
He breathed his last today while he was placed on ventilator, sources said.
Notably, Arun Lochan Das has authored a number of books on cinema in the vernacular language, besides regularly writing about cinema and contributing to several anthologies.