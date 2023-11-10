Assam: Senior Congress Leader Suresh Bora Resigns From Party

Senior Congress leader from Assam, Suresh Bora, has resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday. He was accompanied by a large number of supporters as he tendered his resignation.
Bora, who is the former President of Nagaon district Congress, took the decision to resign from position on Thursday night.
Following Bora’s invitation, all the leaders of Barhampur Assembly Constituency and workers reached his residence at Itachali on Friday morning where he announced his resignation.
Reportedly, Bora has also sent his resignation letter to the party’s top leaders, however, he did not mention who.
Notably, in the 2021 assembly elections, Bora was defeated by BJP’s Jitu Goswami by a margin of 751 votes only in Barhampur constituency. It is also noteworthy that in 2019, Bora played a significant role in Pradyut Bordoloi’s victory in the Lok sabha elections of Nagaon constituency.
Bora’s departure has sparked concerns within the local political landscape, as the Congress aims to strengthen its position in the region.