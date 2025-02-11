Assam: Senior Journalist Pallav Kumar Bora Passes Away at 48

Assam lost a prominent journalist, Pallav Kumar Bora, who passed away on Monday night due to a suspected cardiac arrest. He was 48 years old.

According to family members, Bora had been dealing with health-related issues in recent months. His sudden cardiac arrest occurred before any medical assistance could be provided, leading to his untimely death.

Bora, with over 29 years of experience, made significant contributions to the field of journalism. He began his career as a video journalist for DD News in 1996 and went on to hold senior positions at leading media organizations, including Star News, ABP News, and India Today.

Most recently, he served as the Chief Copy Editor at a Guwahati-based web portal from September to December 2024, following his stint at ABP News.

Bora is survived by his wife and son, leaving behind a legacy in the world of journalism.

