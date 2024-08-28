Senior Journalist Dies In Accident In Assam's Morigaon

A senior journalist tragically died in an accident in Assam's Morigaon. The road accident reportedly occurred in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday at Tengaguri near Morigaon town.
As per reports, some local youths saw Ratul Deka lying on the road beside his crashed motorcycle and called 108 Ambulance service. He was rushed to a hospital, however, doctors there declared him dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, it remains a mystery as to how the accident took place and in what condition he was found when rescued by the locals.
A known face in the media industry, Deka has worked with some well-known regional print and electronic media organizations. He was associated with a leading national media house at the time of his death.
He leaves behind a wife and his two children.