Assam: Sensation in Golaghat as Clash Between Cops & Criminal Takes Ugly Turns

In a sensational incident that unfolded in Assam's Golaghat district on Tuesday, police responded to a man wielding sharp weapons in the area.
The incident took place in Golaghat's Kumarpatty when in a swift move to protect the public, police were compelled to open fire at the individual, identified as Babashyam alias Baba, who had reportedly posed a threat to the community with his aggressive actions. The accused had allegedly attacked two individuals prior to the confrontation with local police.
The firing incident has left the locality on edge, as residents grapple with the aftermath and concerns regarding safety in the area. Golaghat Police are actively managing the situation as tensions remain palpable.