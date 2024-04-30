Two Including Former Cop Dead in Fatal Road Accidents Across Assam

In Cachar, a man lost his life after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Banshkandi.
The incident occurred on the Silchar-Imphal National Highway in during the Monday night when the victim identified as a retired cop Azim Uddin Laskar was traveresing by the road.
As per reports, the victim was thrown onto the highway by the vehicle, and his body was later discovered by passersby. The police were alerted, and upon arrival at the scene, they recovered the body and initiated an investigation. The deceased was taken to Silchar Medical College for postmortem examination.
In another instance, tragedy struck again on the Mikirgaon Latharbadi road in Morigaon, where a fatal accident claimed the life of one individual.
A vehicle transporting raw bricks to a nearby brick kiln was involved in the accident, resulting in the Tata DI vehicle, bearing registration number AS01KC0587, overturning and spilling its load onto the road.
Following the incident, one laborer namely Ijazul Islam lost his life in the accident, while two others sustained injuries. Prompt action from bystanders led to the rescue of the injured laborers, who were swiftly transported to the hospital for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly absconded from the scene immediately after the accident.