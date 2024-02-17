Assam: Sensation Prevails in Mariani as 3 More Young Girls Goes Missing

Shortly after the news of two girls going missing from Assam's Jorhat district emerged on Saturday, another incident involving the disappearance of three young girls was reported.
The three missing girls have been identified as Sweety Sarkar (16), Bidya Sarkar (11) and Harshita Basak (17), reports said.
The girls who were all residents of Jorhat's Mariani, are reportedly missing since Friday night. Meanwhile, after the police were informed about the incident, an investigation was initiated.
Earlier today, reports emerged about the disappearance of two minor girls in Mariani since Monday (February 12).
The missing girls have been identified as Anushka Koch, a resident of Kalyanpur no. 1; and Gayatri Sutia, a resident of Kalyanpur no. 2, sources informed. Reportedly, the duo left their residences on Monday and have not returned back so far.