Assam: Two Minor Girls Missing from Mariani Since Feb 12

Just a few days after three schoolgirls had gone missing in Guwahati, reports emerged about the disappearance of two minor girls in Jorhat district of Assam.
As per reports, the two girls went missing from Mariani in Jorhat on Monday (February 12). This incident has caused a stir at the Kalyanpur locality in Mariani.
The missing girls have been identified as Anushka Koch, a resident of Kalyanpur no. 1; and Gayatri Sutia, a resident of Kalyanpur no. 2, sources informed. Reportedly, the duo left their residences on Monday and have not returned back till date.
The family members of the missing girls have alleged that they reached out to the Mariani Police but have not received any support regarding the incident.
It may be mentioned that, Gayatri was a candidate for HSLC examination 2024 which began on Friday.