Assam set for Municipal Polls on March 6

Assam is all set to for the urban polls to be held in 80 municipal boards across the state on March 6.

Elections will be held in 977 wards and 2,054 polling stations in 80 municipal boards.

2,532 candidates are in the fray for the Assam municipal polls this time. Out of the 2,532 candidates, 57 candidates have won in wards that are uncontested.

Voting will begin at 8 am will continue till 4 pm.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC) sources, the total electors for the 80 municipal boards is 16,73,899 which include 8,32,348 male voters, 8,41,534 female voters and 17 voter belong to the third genders.

20,000-25,000 government employees will be on duty on the poll day and the counting day. Apart from this, 33 poll observers have also been deputed from February 14 till counting.

Meanwhile, M2 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be used for the first time in the municipal board elections in the state.

Counting of votes will take place on March 9.

Adequate security measures have been taken to ensure smooth polling in all polling stations across the state.

Poll schedule for the Silchar Municipal Board has not been notified following a case filed in the Gauhati High Court.

