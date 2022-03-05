Russia Declares Ceasefire in 2 Ukraine cities

Russia announced a ceasefire for opening humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha city in war-hit Ukraine on Saturday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said, "Today, on March 5, starting at 10 a.m. Russia is declaring a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors are opening for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha.”

The ministry added that the corridors and the evacuation routes have been agreed upon with Ukraine.

Earlier, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko had informed that Russian forces have blockaded Ukraine's port city of Mariupol.

Notably, Mariupol is of strategic importance to Russian forces, as by taking the city, they can secure a land corridor that would link Crimea with southern Russia.

Since President Vladimir Putin’s army invaded Ukraine on February 24, Russia has striked Ukrainian cities killing hundreds of civilians and assaulted Europe’s largest atomic power plant. The invasion has drawn condemnation and severe sanctions from Western nations.

Amid the Ukraine-Russia war which has been raging for over a week now, Ukraine plans to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials to try to end the fighting.

