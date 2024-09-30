Assam Sets Up 39 New Sub-Dists: Administrative Reforms to Take Effect from Oct 4

The Government of Assam has officially notified the formation of 39 new sub-districts, known as Xama-Zilla in Assamese, which will become operational starting October 4, 2024. This move is aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and bringing governance closer to the people.
The sub-districts along with their headquarters are listed as follows:
Dhubri: Bilasipara, Golakganj
Bongaigaon: Abhayapuri
Kamrup: Rangia
Nagaon: Kaliabor, Raha
Biswanath: Gohpur, Behali
Lakhimpur: Dhakuakhana
Dhemaji: Jonai
Tinsukia: Margherita, Sadiya, Doomdooma
Sivasagar: Nazira, Demow
Jorhat: Titabor
Golaghat: Bokakhat, Sarupathar (Dhansiri HQ), Dergaon
Cachar: Lakhipur (Ward No. 2, Lakhipur Municipal Board HQ)
Goalpara: Goalpara West (Agia HQ)
Kamrup Metro: Dispur, Dimoria (Sonapur HQ), New Guwahati (Hengrabari), Jalukbari
Darrang: Sipajhar (Sipajhar Town HQ), Dalgaon
Morigaon: Jagiroad (Jagi Bhakat Gaon HQ), Laharighat
Hojai: Lumding (Bamungaon HQ)
Sonitpur: Dhekiajuli, Naduar (Kusumtola HQ)
Dibrugarh: Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhang, Naharkatia
Charaideo: Mahmora (Moranhat HQ)
Karimganj: Patharkandi, Ram Nagar Krishna (R.K. Nagar Town HQ)
It is important to note that certain sub-districts share the same name as their headquarters, such as Dispur, Jalukbari, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Sipajhar, Dalgaon, Laharighat, Dhekiajuli, Duliajan, and others.
The personnel appointed to these sub-districts include Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other supporting staff from departments like General Administration, Food, Revenue & Disaster Management, and Excise. Each sub-district will have designated staff, including Senior and Junior Assistants, drivers, MTS staff, and chowkidars.