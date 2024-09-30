Assam

Assam Sets Up 39 New Sub-Dists: Administrative Reforms to Take Effect from Oct 4

This move is aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and bringing governance closer to the people.
Updated on

The Government of Assam has officially notified the formation of 39 new sub-districts, known as Xama-Zilla in Assamese, which will become operational starting October 4, 2024. This move is aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and bringing governance closer to the people.

The sub-districts along with their headquarters are listed as follows:

  1. Dhubri: Bilasipara, Golakganj

  2. Bongaigaon: Abhayapuri

  3. Kamrup: Rangia

  4. Nagaon: Kaliabor, Raha

  5. Biswanath: Gohpur, Behali

  6. Lakhimpur: Dhakuakhana

  7. Dhemaji: Jonai

  8. Tinsukia: Margherita, Sadiya, Doomdooma

  9. Sivasagar: Nazira, Demow

  10. Jorhat: Titabor

  11. Golaghat: Bokakhat, Sarupathar (Dhansiri HQ), Dergaon

  12. Cachar: Lakhipur (Ward No. 2, Lakhipur Municipal Board HQ)

  13. Goalpara: Goalpara West (Agia HQ)

  14. Kamrup Metro: Dispur, Dimoria (Sonapur HQ), New Guwahati (Hengrabari), Jalukbari

  15. Darrang: Sipajhar (Sipajhar Town HQ), Dalgaon

  16. Morigaon: Jagiroad (Jagi Bhakat Gaon HQ), Laharighat

  17. Hojai: Lumding (Bamungaon HQ)

  18. Sonitpur: Dhekiajuli, Naduar (Kusumtola HQ)

  19. Dibrugarh: Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhang, Naharkatia

  20. Charaideo: Mahmora (Moranhat HQ)

  21. Karimganj: Patharkandi, Ram Nagar Krishna (R.K. Nagar Town HQ)

It is important to note that certain sub-districts share the same name as their headquarters, such as Dispur, Jalukbari, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Sipajhar, Dalgaon, Laharighat, Dhekiajuli, Duliajan, and others.

The personnel appointed to these sub-districts include Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other supporting staff from departments like General Administration, Food, Revenue & Disaster Management, and Excise. Each sub-district will have designated staff, including Senior and Junior Assistants, drivers, MTS staff, and chowkidars.

Assam Govt Greenlights 39 New Sub-Districts, Functioning Starts from Oct 2
