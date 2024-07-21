Assam Sets Up Help Desks for Relief Train Passengers

The Chandigarh Dibrugarh Express on July 18 derailed at Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. In response, a special relief train carrying passengers arrived in Assam on July 19, 2024, with Dibrugarh as its final destination.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) promptly coordinated with district authorities to establish help desks at key stations to assist the passengers.
At Kokrajhar Station, a team of 35 officials from DDMA, Civil Defence, and AAPDA MITRA volunteers were engaged to assist passengers. They travelled with the train to New Bongaigaon, providing support and information. A help desk was set up at Kokrajhar Railway Station, complete with transportation vehicles and an ambulance. Four passengers de-boarded here, and an all-women team provided them with food and water.
In New Bongaigaon, a team of 19 DDMA officials and Civil Defence volunteers facilitated the disembarkation of passengers and provided medical treatment to those in need while they were still on the train. The station was equipped with two transportation vehicles and an ambulance. Six passengers disembarked, with transportation arranged for four and medical treatment provided to two.
At Rangia Junction, the SDO (Civil) Rangia, supported by the Railway Authority, coordinated the provision of food and logistical support. Twenty-seven passengers de-boarded here, and transportation was arranged for their various destinations.
In Guwahati, the help desk was managed under the supervision of Shri Ajit Kr. Sarma, ACS, ADC & CEO, DDMA Kamrup (M). Relief measures and medical assistance were provided to 13 passengers who de-boarded. Three received medical treatment and were referred to Maligaon Rly. Hospital, while five were transported to Pandu by a government vehicle.
Lumding Junction saw no passengers de-board, despite arrangements for medical teams and logistical support. Similarly, no passengers de-boarded at Diphu Station, where civil defence and DDMA teams were on standby.
At Furkating Junction, supervised by Shri Hrishikesh Baruah, ACS, and Smti Triveni Gogoi, ALRS, initial medical help was provided to two passengers, with transportation arranged for their destinations. Four additional passengers were also assisted.
Mariani Junction's help desk, arranged by SDO (C) Titabar and DC Jorhat, successfully assisted six passengers, including two children. After medical examinations and breakfast, they were safely escorted home.
Simaluguri Junction's help desk, coordinated by the CEO DDMA Sivasagar, provided food and water to five passengers, including a baby. They received necessary assistance upon arrival.
At New Tinsukia Junction, managed by Civil Defence Tinsukia, 29 passengers were assisted with food and transportation to their homes.
Finally, at Dibrugarh's Banipur Station, Civil Defence Dibrugarh coordinated with various authorities to provide food, water, and medical assistance to 42 passengers who de-boarded. Two received medical assistance, and transportation was arranged to their residences.
This comprehensive response ensured that passengers affected by the derailment received timely support and assistance throughout their journey to Dibrugarh.