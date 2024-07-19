National

Special Train Carrying Stranded Passengers En Route to Dibrugarh

This comes after two people lost their lives and several others were injured after the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express got derailed near Gonda Junction on Thursday.
A special train carrying the stranded passengers of the derailed Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express is headed for Dibrugarh, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) informed on Thursday.

According to Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) at NFR, the special train is carrying 600 affected passengers. The train left from Mankapur at 8:50 pm for Dibrugarh, the statement mentioned.

Additionally, the rescue operations at the accident site has been completed, added the statement.

Meanwhile, the special train will have stoppages enroute like that of the 15904 Chandigarh - Dibrugarh express.

