Assam: Seven Clothing Shops Gutted In Fire In Dhubri

A massive fire broke out in the Gauripur market of Assam's Dhubri on Sunday, resulting in the complete gutting of seven cloth shops and destroying assets worth over Rs 80 lakh.
According to sources, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The incident prompted a swift response from the local community and the fire brigade, who worked together to douse the flames.
Despite the efforts, the blaze caused significant damage to the market area.
Earlier on July 27, a massive fire broke out in Assam's Golaghat town, resulting in the destruction of a courtyard shelter and a residence.
According to sources, the fire escalated when a cooking gas cylinder exploded, intensifying the blaze. Tragically, the house belonging to Vishnu Nayak was completely gutted in the inferno.
The incident left the community in shock, and investigations are underway to determine the origin of the fire.