Assam: Several Injured after Bus-Truck Collision in Dergaon

In a major road accident, a night bus collided with a dumper truck at the National Highway 37 in Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday morning.

The bus was coming from Tinsukia and heading towards Guwahati.

According to reports, the night bus rammed into the dumper that was parked at the highway. As a result of this, the bus overturned and plunged into a paddly field.

Several passengers including the driver of the bus have been injured in the incident. The locals of the areas rushed to the spot after the incident to rescue the people.

Meanwhile, the injured persons have been shifted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.