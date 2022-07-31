Assam

Heroin Worth Rs 8 Crore Seized In Assam's Karbi Anglong

Two persons, identified as Soleman Thuyer and Simaan Thuyer, were arrested in connection to it.
In a major haul, Assam police on Sunday morning seized a huge quantity of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Two persons, identified as Soleman Thuyer and Simaan Thuyer, were arrested in connection to it.

As many as 75 boxes containing 966 grams heroin were seized from a vehicle that was intercepted at Khatkhati in Bokajan area of the district.

Sources said that the duo had transported the illicit drugs from Dimapur.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the both of them.

Investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

