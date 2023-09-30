Lat Mandal Held Under Bribery Charges in Assam's Lakhimpur

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped yet another Lat Mandal after he accepted demanded money in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Dulal Chandra Baniya posted at Narayanpur Revenue Circle in Lakhimpur.
Based on a complaint, the anti-corruption cell trapped the accused red-handed at his residence in Dhalpur after he accepted bribe money from the complainant for processing mutation works.
Taking to their official handle, the cell posted on X, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Dulal Ch. Baniya, Lot Mandal of Narayanpur Revenue Circle, Lakhimpur, in his home at Dhalpur immediately after he accepted bribe for processing mutation works of the complainant.”
Earlier on September 20, a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Lakhimpur district was arrested under graft charges for demanding money.
The Lat Mandal was identified as Hemendra Bora posted in Tinikunia under Lakhimpur district.
According to sources, the accused demanded a sum amount of Rs. 1 lakh for processing the namjari of an applicant who applied for land mutation.
It was learned that at first Bora took 50 percent of the demanded money through UPI and later when he was on his way to collect another 50 percent, the police arrested him under bribery charges.