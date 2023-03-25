Assam: SFI Continues Hunger Strike Demanding SEBA Reforms

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has been on hunger strike for the past six days demanding reforms in the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Several intellectuals and educators participated in the hunger strike.

The hunger strike was started by seven SFI members out of whom three of the hunger strikers are suffering from severe illness.

The other SFI members alleged that the hunger strikers were not provided with health services

According to sources, two hunger strikers were rushed to GMCH in unconscious condition

The members have claimed that no government representative took showed any concern toward the strikers.

The education minister's remarks were condemned by intellectuals and educators.

On Friday, SEBA Friday released instructions for conducting the rescheduled science and language papers in the wake of the controversy over the question paper leak.

This came after the question papers of the General Science and Assamese language were leaked before the exams of Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) in Assam, resulting in SEBA deciding to cancel the exams and reschedule them.

As per the latest instructions from SEBA, the question paper packages will have to be mandatorily received by the station in-charges of the respective police stations.

At the exam centers, the supervisor of the centre will have to open the packages under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, as per SEBA’s latest notification.

It may be noted that the cancelled General Science examination has been rescheduled to be held on March 30, while the exam of all MIL/English (IL) subjects have been rescheduled to be held on April 1.

Earlier this month during the ongoing HSLC Class 10 examinations in Assam, the General Science question paper got leaked resulting in SEBA cancelling the exam. The state government including the education minister Ranoj Pegu came under a lot of criticism from the opposition as well as students who complained of harassment.