Assam: SFS Students Protest In Chapar Over Reckless Buses After Tragic Death of School Girl

A wave of grief and anger swept through Chapar in Assam after students staged a protest against the recklessness of high-speed buses along National Highway 17, following the tragic death of a schoolgirl. The protest, organised by students of SFS Senior Secondary School in Bahalpur, drew attention to the growing safety concerns for children commuting along this busy highway.

Students formed a human chain along NH-17, holding placards and banners demanding stricter traffic regulations and immediate measures to curb reckless driving. The demonstrators urged local authorities to increase patrolling, install speed limit signage, and implement stringent safety protocols for vehicles, particularly buses transporting children.

According to sources, the protest was triggered by a tragic incident on February 20, when 12-year-old Hemakshi Roy, a seventh-grade student of SFS Senior Secondary School, This incident has reignited concerns over the recurring accidents involving schoolchildren along NH-17.

Last year, a similar tragedy claimed the lives of a teacher and a student from the same school in a parent-child bus accident, underlining the highway’s poor safety measures. Locals describe NH-17 as “a stretch where speed rules are flouted, and buses often race past without regard for pedestrians or students.”

As per the sources, Parents and school authorities voiced their anger and demanded immediate action. “We cannot keep losing children like this. Authorities must take strict action against reckless bus drivers and ensure safety measures are in place,” said a teacher at SFS Sr.

Secondary School. Students, meanwhile, expressed their fear and frustration, stating that commuting to school has become increasingly dangerous due to speeding vehicles and a lack of proper traffic enforcement.

The tragic incident has also brought focus to the emotional impact on the victim’s family. Hemakshi Roy was the only daughter of Tilak Chandra Roy and Anjita Roy, residents of Totpara, Bahalpur. Her death has left the family devastated, and the entire Chapar community has been mourning her loss. residents said the incident has “shaken the conscience of the town,” with many calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and immediate measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.