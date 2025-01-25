Assam Shines at Padma Awards 2025: Five Trailblazers Recognized for Their Contributions

In a prestigious announcement made on Republic Day, five distinguished individuals from Assam have been conferred the Padma Awards for 2025, one of the highest civilian honours in the country. The Padma Awards are given in recognition of exceptional and distinguished service in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science, engineering, medicine, literature, and education.

Advertisment

The recipients from Assam are as follows:

Jatin Goswami – Padma Bhushan in the field of Art. Anil Kumar Boro – Padma Shri in the field of Literature and Education. Joynacharan Bathari – Padma Shri in the field of Art. Gita Upadhyay – Padma Shri in the field of Literature and Education. Reba Kanta Mahanta – Padma Shri in the field of Art.

These honorees include individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and are celebrated for their dedication and excellence. The awards are conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March or April every year. For 2025, a total of 139 Padma Awards will be conferred, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri Awards.

This recognition highlights the contributions of Assam's leading figures in arts, literature, and education, solidifying their place in the nation's rich cultural legacy.

Also Read: President Confers Jeevan Raksha Padak 2024 on 49 Bravehearts