President Confers Jeevan Raksha Padak 2024 on 49 Bravehearts

The President of India Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards – 2024 to 49 individuals, recognizing their exceptional acts of bravery in saving lives. The awards include 17 recipients of the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, 9 for the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and 23 for the Jeevan Raksha Padak. Among the awardees, six individuals have been honoured posthumously.

Awardees of Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak

The highest honour in this category was conferred upon 17 individuals, including six posthumous recipients. The posthumous awardees include Pintu Kumar Sahni (Bihar), Manesh K M (Kerala), Dawa Tshering Lepcha (Sikkim), Dr. Pema Tenzing Lachungpa (Sikkim), Gunner Anis Kumar Gupta (Ministry of Defence).

The list also features several individuals from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, including Vaqeel Hassan, Munna Qureshi, Ankur Kumar, Monu Kumar, Devendra, Mohammed Rashid, Firoz Qureshi, Jatin Kashyap, Saurabh Kashyap, Mohmmed Irshad, Nasruddin, and Naseem.

Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak Awardees

The Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak was conferred upon nine individuals, including one posthumous recipient. The posthumous honour was awarded to Sep Rajesh Ranjan Kujur (Ministry of Defence). Others on the list include Ritik Chauhan (Himachal Pradesh), Shashikant Ramkrushna Gajbe (Maharashtra), NK Shankar Singh Kharayat (Border Roads Organisation), Havildar Leki Passang (Ministry of Defence), Rakesh Singh Rana (Ministry of Defence), Manmohan Singh (National Disaster Response Force), Pradeep Kumar (National Disaster Response Force), and Sachin Kumar (National Disaster Response Force).

Jeevan Raksha Padak Awardees

A total of 23 individuals were recognized with the Jeevan Raksha Padak, including representatives from various states and central organizations. The recipients include:

Andhra Pradesh: Nelli Srinivasa Rao

Bihar: Vikas Yadav

Gujarat: Sushri Manishaben Amarshibhai Malakiya

Kerala: Kumari Diya Fathima, Muhammad Hashir N K

Madhya Pradesh: Kishor Kumar Arney

Maharashtra: Dadarao Govindrao Pawar, Dnyaneshwar Mukundrao Bhedodkar

Manipur: K. Shimreingam Shimray

Meghalaya: Elambok Dkhar, Kisen Wanniang

Mizoram: Laltlanzova

Nagaland: Y Pongba

Odisha: Dr. Ranjana Bhandari

Puducherry: C. Anbarasan

Telangana: Bandakindi Shravan Kumar

West Bengal: Aakash Pradhan, Kali Kinkar Manna

Ministry of Defence: Naik Ajith R Nair, Dhanbeer Singh Negi, Dhanesh Chand Yadav, Sgt Ram Kumar Jaiswal

Ministry of Railways (RPF): Pallabi Biswas

About the Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards

The Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards are given to individuals for meritorious acts of courage in saving human lives. These awards are conferred in three categories:

Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (highest honor)

(highest honor) Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak (second highest)

(second highest) Jeevan Raksha Padak

The award is open to people from all walks of life and can also be awarded posthumously. The recipients receive a medal, a certificate signed by the Union Home Minister, and a lump sum monetary allowance. The awards are presented by the respective Union Ministries, Organizations, or State Governments to which the awardees belong.

This year’s honorees have demonstrated extraordinary selflessness and bravery, setting an inspiring example of humanitarian service.

