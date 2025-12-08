Assam Shines on Global Stage as Post Malone Performs First Solo Concert in India

Assam witnessed a landmark cultural moment as Post Malone, one of the world’s most influential and genre-blurring artists, took the stage in Guwahati for his first-ever solo headline performance in the country.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow and Live Nation, in collaboration with the Government of Assam, the concert marked a defining milestone for fans across the Northeast and for India’s rapidly expanding live entertainment landscape, underscoring the readiness and growing appetite of tier-two hubs for world-class, global-scale events.

What unfolded was an evening steeped in emotion, energy and an unmistakable sense of cultural pride that firmly positioned Guwahati as a rising epicentre for world-class music experiences.

Kicking off the evening is Kayan, whose warm vocals and genre-fluid sound set the tone for the night, the perfect prelude to Post Malone’s set.

She delivered some of her most popular songs, such as ‘Cool kids’, ‘Good kinda love’ and ‘Hold me down’, which showcased her signature blend of soulful R&B, indie vibes and raw emotion.

At one point, he turned to the crowd and said, “I am grateful to be back in India and in Zubeen Garg’s homeland”. These were the moments when the venue erupted, phones lit up, and thousands of voices merged into one giant chorus, an energy Guwahati experienced for the very first time.

By the time Post Malone stepped onto the stage, the atmosphere transformed into something electric. Dressed in his signature relaxed style, he wore a white T-shirt featuring a graphic of the Indian map with the Taj Mahal prominently depicted and ‘India’ inscribed below.

He stepped into the spotlight to a roar that swept across the Khanapara Veterinary Ground. From the very first chord, the connection was instant.

Padmapani Bora, Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), commented, “Assam is entering an exciting new phase with the introduction of our Concert Tourism Policy, designed to position the state as a leading destination for international cultural experiences.

Post Malone’s debut headline performance in Guwahati tonight marked a significant step in this direction, bringing world-class music talent to the region while generating wider economic and cultural opportunities.

Our partnership with BookMyShow Live reflects a shared vision to build a strong, sustainable ecosystem for live entertainment in Assam and to showcase the state’s distinct identity on the global stage.”

Over 2,800 personnel, including Guwahati Police, private security teams, fire marshals and on-ground staff were present to oversee operations, supported by a unified Venue Operations Centre that brings all agencies under one command for real-time coordination, with more than 100 CCTV cameras monitoring the concert grounds.

As the final notes reverberated through the night sky and the field shimmered with flashlights, the crowd erupted in cheers across the grounds.

His closing moments sealed the night as one that would be remembered not just as a concert but as a cultural milestone for the Northeast, a fusion of global artistry and regional pride that felt profound in its simplicity and unforgettable in its impact.

With strong public and private collaboration and a rapidly expanding audience base, the Northeast is set to play a pivotal role in the next chapter of India’s live music story.

