Assam Shocker: Man Chops Off Younger Brother's Private Part Over Alleged Love Affair

In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Assam’s Bajali district, an elder brother reportedly unleashed a brutal attack on his younger sibling, severing the latter's private part over an alleged love affair.
The savage act took place in a paddy field near their residence in Bhawanipur area.
Sources reveal that the elder brother, accompanied by his wife, allegedly carried out the heinous act, leaving the community in shock.
The motive behind the assault is said to be an alleged love affair involving the younger brother, though details surrounding the affair and the individuals involved remain unclear.
The elder brother has been identified as Pranjal Roy, and his younger brother, Dhanjit Roy.
Local police reached the scene after receiving information and are assessing the situation.
Further investigation is on.