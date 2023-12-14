Parliament Security Breach: Intricate Web of Accused Affiliated With 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'

The ongoing investigation into the parliament security breach incident has unveiled intriguing details about the primary accused individuals.
According to police sources, all the suspects were affiliated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club,' where they first connected around one and a half years ago in Mysuru. Sagar, who arrived from Lucknow in July, couldn't enter the Parliament House.
On December 10, they congregated near India Gate, where colored crackers were distributed. The police are diligently interrogating them to ascertain the mastermind, revealing preliminary findings suggesting the involvement of another individual.
Sagar Sharma, residing in Lucknow's Manaknagar area, was reportedly influenced by left-wing ideology, actively engaging in discussions on two Facebook accounts. Both of Sagar's Facebook accounts have been inactive for several months, but investigations show his connections with individuals from Kolkata, Rajasthan, and Haryana.
Sagar's family, comprising his father, mother, and younger sister, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, has opted for an undisclosed location, locking their house in Lucknow where they've lived for nearly two decades.
Himanshu, the owner of the electric rickshaw Sagar operated, described him as a responsible and dedicated individual who adhered to his work routine. Sagar's family, unaware of his involvement in the Parliament security breach, mentioned that he left for a "protest" in Delhi two days before the incident.
However, Sagar's maternal uncle raised suspicions, stating that he believes Sagar is being framed and that he is a simple boy caught in a larger conspiracy.
Anuj Kumar Sharma, a fellow e-rickshaw driver, spoke highly of Sagar, emphasizing his good nature and lack of conflicts within the locality.
On the day of the breach, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D breached security in the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing yellow gas and shouting slogans before being subdued by MPs.
Subsequently, the Delhi Police Special Cell initiated a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered an inquiry into the security breach. The incident, occurring on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, has raised serious concerns about the vulnerabilities in parliamentary security.