Assam Shocker: Teenager Arrested For Raping 5-Year-Old Girl Inside Bathroom

In a distressing incident, an 18-year-old from Assam's Bijni was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in a bathroom on Thursday.

According to reports, the victim girl was rushed to a nearby hospital after there was excessive bleeding and is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the family of the minor girl filed an FIR, leading to the prompt arrest of the accused.

The Superintendent of Police in Chirang district has expressed a commitment to a thorough investigation, recognizing the severity of the crime.

