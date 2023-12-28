Man Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse Handed 20-Year Prison Sentence
A person convicted of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Assam stands to face 20-year imprisonment sentence, reports on Thursday claimed.
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court convicted Mrityunjoy Biswas, accused of committing the heinous crime.
According to inputs, Biswas was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. Along with that, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicted sexual offender.
The court was hearing the matter which was first registered at the Sonapur Police Station.
Representing the state government in the matter was public prosecutor Deepa Bezbaruah.
Apart from sentencing the convict, the court also directed the district legal services authority to compensate the minor victim with Rs 2 lakh.