Assam: Shooting Incident Erupts At Dehing Patkai National Park Amid Timber Smuggling

According to sources, the confrontation resulted in injuries to a timber trader due to the forest department's firing.
A shooting incident took place at Dehing-Patkai National Park in the Assam-Arunachal border area, involving an exchange of fire between the forest staff and a timber smuggling group on Monday.

At the scene, authorities recovered a gun and a mobile phone. The incident occurred at Hukanjuri.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges in preserving natural resources and protecting national park areas from illegal activities such as timber smuggling.

