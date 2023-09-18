Assam: Shooting Incident Erupts At Dehing Patkai National Park Amid Timber Smuggling

A shooting incident took place at Dehing-Patkai National Park in the Assam-Arunachal border area, involving an exchange of fire between the forest staff and a timber smuggling group on Monday.
According to sources, the confrontation resulted in injuries to a timber trader due to the forest department's firing.
At the scene, authorities recovered a gun and a mobile phone. The incident occurred at Hukanjuri.
This incident underscores the ongoing challenges in preserving natural resources and protecting national park areas from illegal activities such as timber smuggling.